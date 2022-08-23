NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 131,500 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,787,000 after buying an additional 1,671,258 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $65,396,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,405,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of GLPI opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

