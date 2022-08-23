NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 427,485 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427,485 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fortive by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,002 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,488,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,191,000 after purchasing an additional 405,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,707,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,546,000 after purchasing an additional 274,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

