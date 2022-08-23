NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 46,063 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 46,063 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 674,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,025,000 after purchasing an additional 234,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

