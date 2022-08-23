NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.29.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $175.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

