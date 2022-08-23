Northland Securities Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $733.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $728.00 to $733.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $545.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.12.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $508.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of -127.65, a PEG ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $503.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.94. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $367.21 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,321 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $112,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.