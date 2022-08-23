Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,018 shares of company stock worth $5,645,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,161,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,819,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,080,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,869,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

