Nvwm LLC Acquires 728 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 469,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 133,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 102,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Perspectives Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.58.

