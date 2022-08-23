Nvwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 704,371 shares of company stock valued at $77,215,204. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

