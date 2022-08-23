Nvwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,553,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

PFE stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

