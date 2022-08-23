Nvwm LLC Has $116,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in American Tower by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.13.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $269.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.34 and its 200 day moving average is $250.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

