Nvwm LLC Has $186,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 885,496 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 705,974 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,871,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.96. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.