Nvwm LLC Has $27,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $500.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $475.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.85. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $504.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

