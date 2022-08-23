Nvwm LLC Has $46,000 Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 8,800.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Sony Group by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONY. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

