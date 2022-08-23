Nvwm LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1,420.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.01. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

