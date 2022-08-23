Nvwm LLC Invests $43,000 in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,640 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 633,229 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,305,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $208,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,001 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,476 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

