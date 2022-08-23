Nvwm LLC Purchases Shares of 297 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $449,000.

VBK opened at $222.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.49 and its 200 day moving average is $223.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

