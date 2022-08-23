Nvwm LLC Purchases Shares of 700 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,661,000 after acquiring an additional 320,837 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,749,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,798,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,409,000 after acquiring an additional 108,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFAV opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

