Nvwm LLC Sells 3,716 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF opened at $189.01 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.66 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.46.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

