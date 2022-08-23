Nvwm LLC Sells 909 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

