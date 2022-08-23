Nvwm LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,737.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after buying an additional 125,475 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $170.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.84 and a 200-day moving average of $169.85. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $148.11 and a 12 month high of $197.76.

