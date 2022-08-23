Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ocugen in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,500 shares of company stock worth $549,495. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ocugen by 562.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ocugen by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 1,856,804 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,248 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCGN opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $506.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

