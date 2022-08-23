Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth $41,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after buying an additional 83,437 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 357,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,147,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Open Text by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,026,000 after acquiring an additional 63,843 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Open Text by 38.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Open Text Trading Down 2.0 %

Open Text Increases Dividend

OTEX opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.92. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.