Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Oppenheimer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

Shares of OPY opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $416.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.18. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $54.98.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oppenheimer

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 458.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

