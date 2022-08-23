Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oppenheimer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Oppenheimer Trading Down 2.9 %
Oppenheimer stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $416.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.18. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $54.98.
Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Oppenheimer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 39.3% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oppenheimer (OPY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.