Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oppenheimer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $416.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.18. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $54.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Oppenheimer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 39.3% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

