Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Oppenheimer Stock Performance
NYSE OPY opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. Oppenheimer has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $416.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 368.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 63,307 shares during the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
