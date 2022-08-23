OptionRoom (ROOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $249,658.87

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 67% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $249,658.87 and approximately $19,507.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00772665 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
OptionRoom Profile
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
Buying and Selling OptionRoom
