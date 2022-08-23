OSB Group (LON:OSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $762.00

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 762 ($9.21) and last traded at GBX 558 ($6.74), with a volume of 246756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($6.77).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 815 ($9.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 737.40 ($8.91).

OSB Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 658.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 510.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 524.58.

OSB Group Cuts Dividend

OSB Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Further Reading

