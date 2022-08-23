PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 101,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,787,000 after buying an additional 43,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,406,000 after buying an additional 176,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,279,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

