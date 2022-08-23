Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks updated its Q1 guidance to $2.03-2.06 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $9.40-9.50 EPS.

PANW opened at $508.05 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $367.21 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $503.60 and a 200-day moving average of $531.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of -127.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

