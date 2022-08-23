Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $685.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $635.00 to $685.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $640.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.06.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $508.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.65, a PEG ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $367.21 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $503.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

