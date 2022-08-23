Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $660.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.06.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $508.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of -127.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $367.21 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total value of $2,128,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,486,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

