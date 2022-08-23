Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $690.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $690.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PANW. Wedbush cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.06.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $508.05 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $367.21 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,321 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $112,521,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.