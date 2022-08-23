Paragon Capital Management LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,183,000 after purchasing an additional 258,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 683,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,342,000 after purchasing an additional 106,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average is $127.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.