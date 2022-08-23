Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $314,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $113,645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,540,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,311,524.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $314,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,520,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,970,790. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.60 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

