Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Catherine Rice bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 50.38% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

See Also

