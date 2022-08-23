Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the first quarter valued at $150,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

BCI stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57.

