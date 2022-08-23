Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 29.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $156.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $161.45.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

