Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
MGK stock opened at $205.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.78.
