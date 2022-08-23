Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 3,045 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 15,714.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.75. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.92 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

