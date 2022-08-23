Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 8,476 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UWMC. Wedbush downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. UWM Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $348.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

