Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 179.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $26.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

