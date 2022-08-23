Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $4,666,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 17.3% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Price Performance

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.