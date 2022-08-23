Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 232 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.8% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 361,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,615 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $694,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 2.6 %

OTIS stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

