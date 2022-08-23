Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 238 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

