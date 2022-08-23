Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,272,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,140,000 after acquiring an additional 273,301 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 931,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,006,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,199,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $274.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

