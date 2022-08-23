Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,495,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.29% of Philip Morris International worth $422,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,902,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,722,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 416,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,122,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE PM opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

