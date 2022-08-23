Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Plexus worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Plexus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Plexus by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,842,000 after acquiring an additional 148,590 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Plexus by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $244,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,010 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $244,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $46,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,985 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plexus Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on PLXS. Benchmark assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

