PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 2.33% of PMV Consumer Acquisition worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PMVC. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 106,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

PMVC opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Profile

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

