Primecap Management Co. CA Has $24.31 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.17% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $24,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

