Profund Advisors LLC Sells 401 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 152,219 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,638,000 after purchasing an additional 98,407 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,270 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,327 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 200,459 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Melius began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

